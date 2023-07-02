Neptune Beach Police hiring dispatchers

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla — The Neptune Beach Police Department is looking to hire dispatchers.

They are offering a $6,000 hiring bonus and a $55,000 starting salary with family healthcare provided.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Emergency Communications Officer

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Click here to learn more.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.