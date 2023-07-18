Missing 81-year-old woman with severe Dementia found, Neptune Beach Police say

NEPTUNE BEACH, Fla. — Update: The Neptune Beach Police Department has reported that Delores Thompson has been found.

Original: The Neptune Beach Police Department is asking for your help locating a missing 81-year-old woman suffering from severe Dementia Tuesday afternoon.

Delores Thompson was last seen at around 3:00 p.m. near her residence in the 800 block of Hagler Dr.

Residents should expect an increase in Public Safety Presence near the 600 block of Florida Blvd. as officers search for Delores.

Agencies assisting include the Neptune Beach Police Department, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office K9 and Air Unit, Jacksonville Fire Rescue Department, and Ocean Rescue.

Action News Jax is working to learn more information about this search.

