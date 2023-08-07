New $10 play with the Florida Lottery

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Florida Lottery has announced a new enhancement to the popular CASH POP Draw game, the one-number-to-win game, now with a higher play amount of $10.

Beginning today, August 7, players can opt for a $10 play amount, unlocking the opportunity to win even bigger prizes of up to $2,500.

The Florida Lottery states that in order to play, select numbers from 1 to 15 and choose the desired play amount per number, with options including $1, $2, $5, or the newly introduced $10 play option.

The cash prize that players can win is determined by the dollar amount played. If the chosen number matches the winning number drawn, players win the prize amount displayed for that specific number.

“With five daily drawings, players have five times the opportunity to experience instant win payouts,” said the Florida Lottery in a news release.

CASH POP draw results are displayed via an animated reveal that is available for viewing on the Lottery’s website and official YouTube channel.

Winning numbers are also available on the Lottery’s mobile app, at retailers statewide, or by calling (850) 921-PLAY (7529).

