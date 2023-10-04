New addition to JIA’s art gallery features Jacksonville native, Lindsey Morris

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Jacksonville International Airport’s new art exhibit in the Main Gallery in the central courtyard features Jax native, Lindsey Morris.

Lindsey Morris was born and raised in Jacksonville, Florida. She attended Westside High School and later went on to study Dental Assisting. Morris worked as a Dental Assistant for 9 years when she went back to college to upgrade her position in the Dental field.

She now holds an Associate in Arts Degree from Florida State College at Jacksonville.

Morris’s states that she discovered her love for painting while she was in college. She began painting as a hobby; but the more she painted, the more she realized how much she loved it.

She began to experiment with not only realism but with expressionism and abstract.

Morris is on her continued journey of painting the world through her eyes; shining light on the subtle and mundane beauties that life has to offer.

