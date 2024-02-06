New charges filed against fired Clay schools employee

Green Cove Springs, Fla. — Tammy Jo Saucier, the woman accused of firing a gunshot at Clay County deputies last month, now faces credit card fraud charges.

A new report filed on Feb. 2 alleges Saucier, 51, used credit cards from Doctors Inlet Elementary School for unauthorized purchases at Walmart, Publix and Home Depot.

The total amount of those charges was $1,762.98.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Related: Woman accused of firing at deputies is suspended Clay County schools employee under investigation

According to the report, Saucier worked as a bookkeeper at the school.

She had recently been suspended when deputies found her at a cemetery on Old Jennings Road on Jan. 23 with a gun. Investigators said she made suicidal comments.

Deputies said she fired a single shot at them. A deputy fired back, hitting her once in the hand and twice in the back.

Related: Woman hospitalized after Clay sheriff says she fired at deputies and sustained gunshot wound

Saucier survived the shooting and is currently in the Clay County Jail.

She faces five counts of attempted murder of a law enforcement officer and three counts of credit card fraud charges.

Saucier is due in court again on Feb. 26.

Action News Jax confirmed on Feb. 6 that she has been fired from the Clay County School District.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.