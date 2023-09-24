New dog park opens in Clay County

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — The Clay County Chamber of Commerce celebrate “Yappy Hour” with a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the Town of Orange Park’s new dog park.

The new park is Located at the corner of Gano and Fromhart.

“Our pups all enjoyed the goodie bags from Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Fleming Island too!”

