New events for children and adults coming to the Clay County Public Library

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — This month, the Clay County Public Library is hosting several events for children, teens and adults. Including Teen Underground, Creation Spaces, Mind Body Yoga, DIY projects, and more.

Download the children’s event flyer and explore the fun activities available for the 2023 Summer Reading program.

For more free summer activities for kids, download Community Services Free Summer Resources flyer.

Download the teen calendar to discover what activities are happening for teens during the 2023 Summer Reading program.

Find out what the 2023 Summer Reading program has to offer for adults by downloading the Summer Reading event flyer.

