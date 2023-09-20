New fall classes added to Green Cove Springs mentoring center

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fl — Barbara Cornett will teach a new advanced art class for homeschooled students in grades 1st through 12th on Thursdays from 1:30 p.m. to 3:00 p.m.

There will only be eight students per class, and classes will begin as soon as each class has filled up.

Like all Augusta Savage Mentoring Center classes, this is FREE but all three registration forms must be filled out and turned in to Executive Assistant Kimberly Thomas to secure your spot in class.

Click here for registration forms and more information.

