New Florida bill would open door for court-appointed ‘pet attorneys’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Attorneys for pets - That’s one way of thinking about a newly filed bill ahead of the 2024 Florida Legislative Session.

The bill, filed by Fleming Island State Senator Jennifer Bradley (R-Fleming Island), would give judges the option to appoint a trained courtroom animal advocate in cases of animal abuse and neglect.

Those volunteer attorneys could aid in fact-finding, make recommendations to the court, and attend hearings.

“It’s similar to the Guardian Ad Litem program for children, which has been around for many years,” said Kate MacFall with the Humane Society of the US.

MacFall explained the advocates wouldn’t technically represent the animal, or the defendant for that matter, but would help the prosecution navigate the complex nature of cases involving cats and dogs.

“There’s so many cases, and prosecutors have so many that they juggle, and there’s just only 24 hours in a day. This would be an assistance for these animal cases, which we know are time intensive,” said MacFall.

Senator Bradley argued her bill would not only help hold animal abusers accountable but also improve public safety for people as well.

“Because there is a documented relationship between animal cruelty and violence against people, especially in the domestic violence context,” said Bradley.

MacFall noted with the program relying on volunteer advocates, it would come at no cost to taxpayers.

“Floridians love their pets and unfortunately there are a lot of cases of animal cruelty in every county, in every corner of Florida. It is happening. To have this assistance in the courtroom, in the process to support the prosecutor and the judges will be an absolute win,” said MacFall.

Two other states have adopted similar laws.

MacFall said she’s hopeful the bill will be received favorably in the upcoming session, as Florida lawmakers have recently taken action in the realm of animal welfare by increasing penalties for animal cruelty.

