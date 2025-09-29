New and improved library and community center opening in Hastings

HASTINGS, Fla. — The Hastings Community Center and Library is set to open in February 2026, combining a state-of-the-art library with a versatile community center in St. Johns County.

Located at 401 N. Main St. in Hastings, the new facility will feature an expanded library with modern amenities, ample meeting rooms, a multi-purpose event space, and an outdoor gathering area.

“The Hastings Community Center and Library will be a place where families can come to learn, grow, and connect,” said Debra Rhodes Gibson, St. Johns County Public Library System Director.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to a news release from the county, construction is on schedule. Power is expected to be connected to the building in the coming months, and site work—including parking lot construction and installation of an underground stormwater detention system—will soon be underway.

This project is sponsored in part by the Department of State’s Division of Library and Information Services and the State of Florida.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.