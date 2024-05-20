New Jacksonville Jaguars program to help young women pursue careers in sports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Jaguars are launching a program to help high school and college-aged women pursue sports careers.

It’s called Pathways.

The Jags are holding a networking event that will give attendees an opportunity to develop professional skills and connect with industry professionals.

The event is happening June 7 from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at EverBank Stadium.

You can apply to attend the event here.

More details will be announced at a later date.

