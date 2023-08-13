New monument welcome signs unveiled in Oakleaf and Orange Park

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — Drivers will now see two new monument welcome signs that have been erected at the county entrances in Oakleaf and Orange Park.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

County leaders and local lawmakers gathered on August 10th, at 9:00 a.m. to officially unveil these impressive additions. The new monument sign is located at the intersection of Wells Road and Blanding.

These signs mark the first in a series of installations planned for county entrances, with discussions about this project having commenced as far back as 2017.

The fruition of this endeavor has been made possible through funding from Tourist Development Tax dollars. The signs are not only set to provide a warm welcome to visitors but also stand as symbols of the community’s pride and identity.

The signs promise to be a proud moment for the entire community, as these signs reflect the unity and dedication that have driven this project from its inception.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.