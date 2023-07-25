New name, new visits scheduled in the Jacksonville-area

Jacksonville, Fla. — The Oscar Meyer Weinermobile is coming to town.

Scratch that. The Oscar Meyer Frankmobile is coming to town.

The iconic vehicle, with a new name, is coming to the Jacksonville area next month.

Here’s a list of times and locations:

Friday, August 4: Orange Park Walmart (8:30 a.m. - 2:30 p.m.)

Saturday, August 5: Orange Park Walmart (10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

Sunday, August 6: Jacksonville Walmart (10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.)

The driver of the Frankmoblie, known as a Frankfurter, said in a news release that she and her co-pilot will “relish” the chance to spread some smiles and “meat” their fans.

