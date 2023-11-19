New opportunities for veterans to explore career paths

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — On Nov. 21, veterans have the opportunity to explore new career paths.

The national veterans job fair is being offered online for free from 12 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The fair hopes to empower veterans with meaningful employment by connecting them with companies who want their unique skill sets.

Military spouses and dependents are also welcome.

For more information you can visit their website .

