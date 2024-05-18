New pickleball courts opening at Augusta Savage Arts & Community Center May 21

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Green Cove Springs Augusta Savage Arts & Community Center is set to open six brand-new pickleball courts.

The Clay County Board of County Commissioners and the City of Green Cove Springs will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, May 21, at 9:00 a.m. to celebrate the opening.

The creation of these courts is a response to the local pickleball community’s requests for dedicated facilities. The county and the city collaborated through an interlocal agreement, with the county constructing the courts on city property and the city taking on their management.

Pickleball, recognized as the fastest-growing sport in the U.S., previously had no outdoor courts in Green Cove Springs, with the nearest ones located at Ronnie Van Zant Park. These new courts provide convenient access for residents of Green Cove Springs and southern Clay County.

The operating hours for the pickleball courts will be determined by the City of Green Cove Springs at a later date.

Last year, Clay County built 14 dedicated pickleball courts in Orange Park and Keystone Heights, expanding access to the sport in the region.

