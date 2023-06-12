New polls shows Trump on the rise in GOP Primary amid second indictment

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — As former President Donald Trump’s legal troubles grow, so too do his odds of clinching the Republican Presidential Primary.

After Trump was indicted in New York earlier this year, his poll numbers steadily rose, jumping nearly 10 points over the span of two weeks.

Now facing federal charges, a new CBS poll conducted between June 7th and June 10th indicates his support is rising once again, with the former President clinching 61 percent support from GOP Primary voters.

The next top candidate, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, garnered only 23 percent support.

“We have a rallying around the flag kind of impact here,” said Evan Power, Chair of Chairs for the Republican Party of Florida.

Power argued Trump’s rising poll numbers reflect a sentiment among Republicans voters who see the indictments as politically motivated.

“People get upset and rally around a candidate, and in this case, the former President,” said Power.

UNF political science professor Dr. Michael Binder noted the indictments also have proven to be a tricky subject for Trump’s GOP opponents to navigate.

Many have attempted to denounce the charges, without overtly rallying behind the former President.

“How do you handle going at Trump without alienating that base block of voters?” said Binder.

While the indictments may be an asset for Trump in the primary, Binder said he skeptical they’ll prove beneficial should Trump make it to the General Election.

“I imagine Democrats, though they loathe Trump and went after him hard in 2020, I think they’d be excited if he was the person that came out of the Republican nominating process in 2024,” said Binder.

According to Real Clear Politics polling average Trump has a slight 2-point advantage in a head-to-head versus President Joe Biden in the General Election.

DeSantis is polling just one point ahead of the current President.