New Robert Rauschenberg exhibit opens at MOCA Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Museum of Contemporary Art of Jacksonville is celebrating the 100th birthday of artist Robert Rauschenberg with a new exhibition now open in the museum’s lobby.

Honoring Rauschenberg showcases the late artist’s bold, experimental style and his impact on art and social change. It’s free to visit and runs through October 19.

The exhibit highlights his use of everyday objects in his work, like newspaper clippings and taxidermy, and his collaborations with big names like John Cage and Jasper Johns.

MOCA is also hosting weekly summer camps for kids ages 6–14 through August 8, plus art talks, workshops, yoga, and free movie nights.

Admission is free every Saturday, and on the first and third Wednesdays of the month during Museum Nights.

Military families and first responders get free access through Veterans Day.

More info at mocajacksonville.unf.edu or by visiting the museum in Downtown Jacksonville.

