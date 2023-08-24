New STEAM Institute opens doors at Jacksonville University

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Students at Jacksonville University have a new learning experience at their fingertips.

University leaders cut the ribbon on the Steam Institute Thursday morning.

The building has been in the works for about 2 years.

Bill Hill, the Executive Director of the Steam Institute said all the learning inside is student engaged.

“We are having the students interact in an engaged way, where they are problem-solving together and finding solutions that actually impact our community,” said Hill.

The building provides space for students in fintech, engineering, graphic design, cybersecurity, and more.

Some of the cool features students can do inside are simulate the defense of a cyber-attack and utilize robotics in the classroom.

“We really see that as a way of training a workforce that can come up with not just one way of solving the problem but multiple ways,” said Hill.

There are also immersive learning labs. Nursing students can use virtual reality to get an inside look at the human body

“It’s really exciting to bring the real world and the virtual world together,” said Hill.

