New summer classes at the Augusta Savage Mentoring Center

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Two new classes have been added for this summer at the Augusta Savage Mentoring Center.

The first class is a week-long summer art camp will take place from July 10 to July 14. It is meant to teach the fundamentals of drawing to youth ages 10 to 16.

The second class is a photography camp every Friday, June 23 to July 14 for youth ages 6 - 10. Both are free to register, but all three registration forms here must be completed and returned to Executive Assistant Kim Thomas before your little artist can attend class.

