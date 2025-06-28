New UF graduate campus coming to Jacksonville under approved redevelopment deal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Mayor Donna Deegan announced the passage of ordinance #2025-396, a redevelopment agreement between the City of Jacksonville and the University of Florida to establish a new graduate campus.

The mayor expressed gratitude towards the City Council and the University of Florida for their partnership in this initiative.

“This is a moment we will look back on and never forget. UF’s new graduate campus is a linchpin in our work to ignite downtown Jacksonville and develop the industries and workforce of the future,” said Mayor Donna Deegan.

“In addition, the Florida Semiconductor Institute will grow our already large and active military presence. I’m grateful to the City Council and University of Florida for their partnership as we enter this next chapter together.”

