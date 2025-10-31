Nights of Lights 2025: New app puts parking, shuttle info at your fingertips

The St. Augustine, Ponte Vedra & The Beaches Visitors & Convention Bureau has launched the “Know Before You Go” campaign to enhance the visitor experience during the Nights of Lights season.

The campaign includes a mobile app developed by Visit St. Augustine, offering real-time parking information, shuttle maps, and bathroom locations. The app, available for both iOS and Android.

The Nights of Lights festival kicks off on November 15 with Light-up! Night.

It runs through January 11.

Nights of Lights: Know before you go App available for downloan (Credit: City of St. Augustine)

