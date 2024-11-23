Nights of Lights begins Saturday night

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The annual Nights of Lights event kicks off in St. Augustine on Saturday night.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The official lighting ceremony starts at 6:30 p.m. in the Plaza de la Constitucion.

The city is offering free shuttle rides on certain days. There are multiple pick-up and drop-off locations.

Click here for a list.

The best places to see the lights are Plaza de la Constitucion and the Bridge of Lions, according to the city.

You have until Jan. 26 to see the lights.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.