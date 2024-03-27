Nights of Lights in St. Augustine to now end on last Sunday of January

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — St. Augustine’s seasonal Nights of Lights now has a new end date to prevent the popular event from bleeding into February.

Nights of Lights has become a beloved tradition in St. Augustine, drawing both locals and visitors alike to witness the city’s transformation into a holiday wonderland.

But there’s a problem. Each year, the event usually goes through Jan. 31. So, city commissioners voted unanimously, 4-0, to make the event’s end date on the last Sunday of January each year.

Commissioners were approached by residents who supported this vote and some business owners who didn’t.

“I have heard from residents that they are tired of it. I have heard from the VCB that wanted to stay and sometime have it go into February,” Commissioner Cynthia Garris said.

Commissioner Barbara Blonder disagreed with some business owners who didn’t like the idea of changing the end date.

“The business owner who came forward who spoke against this resolution. I respectfully disagree. I heard from a lot of residents who support this resolution.”

Many downtown business owners oppose the commissioners’ decision since a significant portion of their revenue comes from Nights of Lights. But one owner said he agrees with this resolution.

“It’s definitely beneficial for everybody,” the owner of Dog Rose Brewing Co., Doug Murr said. “All the businesses love it -- we make plenty of money on it. I’m okay with it ending on a set date.”

The new resolution will go into effect for the next Nights of Lights.

Nights of Light will kick off this year on the Saturday before Thanksgiving and end on the last Sunday in January as part of the new resolution.

