No one injured after 5 hour hostage situation on Southside Boulevard

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a discharging of a firearm on 2800 Southside Boulevard.

Officers gathered more information that the potential subject was armed with a gun and was threatening several victims.

For five hours, JSO officers were trying to have the victim get out of the house but the suspect was not complying.

SWAT and the Hostage Negotiators Unit responded to the scene and were able to have the subject peacefully surrender after approximately 2 hours of negotiations.

Read: Atlantic Beach Police Department makes a traffic stop leading to a narcotics investigation

During the SWAT call traffic was shut down and diverted on Southside Boulevard for both north and south traffic between Atlantic Boulevard and Beach Boulevard.

There is no ongoing threat to the community.

Read: Jacksonville Sheriff takes to community amid violent trend

Any witnesses are asked to contact JSO at the non-emergency number, Crimestoppers 1866-845-TIPS, JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG• Any additional information will come through the PIO.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Fatal motorcycle crash on I-95 and Lem Turner Road leaves one dead and another critical

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.