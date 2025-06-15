Non-profit organization launches self-guided volunteer cleanup program for the summer

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Non-profit organization, Timucuan Parks Foundation (TPF), invites people to volunteer in their summer self-guided volunteer cleanup program.

Community members and students can earn community service hours by cleaning up litter to improve the parks for everyone to enjoy.

“While students are out of school this summer, it is a great time to spend time in our local wilderness parks and preserves and make a difference in the community,” said Felicia Boyd, TPF program and outreach coordinator.

“This program allows everyone to become an environmental steward on their own time. It is easy - pick a park and get to work. This is also a great way to explore our amazing parks, while leaving them a little better.”

Volunteers are encouraged to bring friends and family to join. Participants can choose from the state, city, and national parks in the area.

TPF advises volunteers to wear a hat to protect themselves from the sun and bring trash bags with protective gloves.

Sunscreen, insect repellent, water, and snacks are also recommended.

“To complete the program and earn two hours of community service, volunteers should spend at least an hour and a half picking up litter and must document their work through photographs. The trash bags should be filled to about half or three-quarters full to allow for easy lifting and tying. They should be left in an available trash receptacle or carried out and disposed of,” said TPF.

