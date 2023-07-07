A North Carolina child is dead after a crash in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol worked on a deadly crash on I-95 North late last night.

It was a mile away from the Bucee’s at the International Golf Parkway.

FHP says a North Carolina man was driving I-95 north when they say the driver failed to notice stopped traffic ahead.

Reports say the driver swerved but crashed into a semi-truck.

There was an 8-year-old girl, a 3-year-old, a 6-month-old baby, and another person in the car.

The 8-year-old died in the crash.

The other children have minor injuries.

No names have been released.

