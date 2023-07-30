Northeast Florida Advocates for Autism, Nassau County Sheriff’s Office host crisis response training

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — In an effort to enhance crisis response and prevention within the community, Northeast Florida Advocates for Autism and Related Disabilities, Inc. joined forces with the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office to host an intensive 8-hour training session.

The training was specifically designed to equip attendees with crucial skills to handle crisis situations involving individuals with specific learning disabilities and behavioral needs.

Matthew Harrington, a distinguished Board Certified Behavior Analyst, was at the helm of the training, providing his expertise to the eager participants. Among those present were the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officers, Nassau County Fire & Rescue personnel, Nassau County School ESE representative, and various local advocates who actively support individuals with autism and related disabilities.

The training fostered a robust exchange of knowledge and ideas, as participants delved into various scenarios and real-life challenges commonly encountered within the school setting.

Participants explored evidence-based strategies for de-escalation, communication, and fostering a safe and inclusive environment for all members of the community.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office Resource Officers, who often work within the educational system, expressed their gratitude for the opportunity to gain invaluable insights into the complexities of autism and related disabilities.

Northeast Florida Advocates for Autism and Related Disabilities, Inc., and the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office plan to build on this fruitful partnership by organizing additional training sessions and initiatives in the future ensuring that the community remains a place of safety and support for all its residents, regardless of their individual needs and challenges.

