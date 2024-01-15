Northeast Florida honors the life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with several events

- Jacksonville MLK Grand Parade: The parade is sponsored by the City of Jacksonville and the Law Offices of Ron Sholes, P.A. It will begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 15 on Gator Bowl Boulevard, move along Bay Street and end at the Prime Osborn Convention Center. CLICK HERE for more information.
- MLK Day at the Prime Osborn: The Prime Osborn Convention Center is acting as a hub for a variety of activities, vendors and entertainment throughout the day on Jan. 15 in honor of Dr. King. CLICK HERE for more information.
St Johns County
- 2024 MLK Day of Service Cleanup Event: St. Johns County Adopt-A-Road and West Augustine Improvement Association are hosting a cleanup cemeteries around the historic New Augustine Colored Elementary School #36 on Jan. 15 beginning at 8 a.m. Volunteers are to meet at 252 N. McLaughlin St.
- Silent March: Community members are meeting at 36 MLK Ave. at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 15 for the Silent March. The march is to honor the civil rights work Dr. King did in his lifetime. It will begin at St. Paul AME Church where Dr. King once spoke and will end at the Plaza de La Constitución in Downtown St. Augustine. CLICK HERE for more information.
- Celebration at Plaza de La Constitución: Music, song and spoken word will be performed at the plaza from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Jan. 15.
Clay County
- United Way RealSense Canvassing in Green Cove Springs and Orange Park: United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the following neighborhoods on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.
- Francis Hall Park Food Giveaway: The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 13 in Francis Hall Park. CLICK HERE for more information.
- Green Cove Springs MLK Day Ceremony: The event will begin at 11 a.m. on Jan. 15 at Vera Francis Hall Park and will feature Dr. Michael Henry as a Keynote Speaker and performances from First African Missionary Baptist Church Youth Choir and other members of the community. Lunch will be provided by Bright Light Catering after the ceremony.
Nassau County
- Barnabas Center Food Giveaway: This event will begin at 8 a.m. on Jan. 13 at the Barnabas MLK Center. CLICK HERE for more information.
- United Way RealSense Canvassing in Nassau County: United Way offers a nationally recognized financial stability initiative called RealSense designed to help families save money and promote responsible fiscal habits. Volunteers will be getting the word out by canvassing the area on Jan. 13 beginning at 9 a.m. CLICK HERE for more information.
- Fernandina Beach MLK Day Parade: The parade will begin at noon on Jan. 15 at the Peck Center on South 10th Street and travel up Ash Street. It will conclude at the MLK Jr. Center on Elm Street.
- Stories From Our Past: The Duncan Lamont Clinch Historical Society will hold a panel discussion called “Stories of Our Past - From Segregation to Integration.” Neil Frink, who’s family was in Fernandina before the city’s 1825 incorporation, will serve as a moderator. Joining the panel are 4 individuals, Wanda Blue, Erving Gilyard, Garry Jones and Wendy Wells. All of the panelists grew up during the Civil Rights era and represent families that have called Fernandina and Nassau County home for generations. The event will begin at 7 p.m. on Jan. 15 at the Amelia Island Museum of History.