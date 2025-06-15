‘Not surprising:’ Jacksonville police respond to second shooting in two months on Harts Road

Jacksonville, Fla. — A man was shot in northwest Jacksonville Sunday morning, and his shooter is on the loose as of Sunday afternoon.

“It’s very concerning,” Tia Douglas, a nearby neighbor, told Action News Jax Sunday. “I haven’t really heard anything about it until you just brought it up.”

According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, this all began at around 3 a.m. Sunday morning, when a man got in a fight with two other unknown men in the 10900 block of Harts Road.

That’s when investigators say one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim once in the groin, before the two suspects drove off from the scene in a silver Jeep, headed down Harts Road.

This incident now comes just over a month since Action News Jax reported about another shooting at the Red Roof Inn hotel at the same address on Harts Road.

“Not surprising,” neighbor Lakesheana English said Sunday. “It’s not surprising, it’s becoming more frequent.”

Now, following that shooting on Harts Road Sunday morning and the recent pair of shootings over the past month and a half, neighbors in the area are asking for more police resources to help combat violent crime.

“They need to patrol the area more,” Douglas said. “Throughout the day more, and especially at night.”

“More police presence, I think, would definitely be number one,” English added. “As to how people could resolve their issues, that’s just gonna be something personally people have to work on.”

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is asking for help to find the two shooters.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office or submit an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers immediately.

