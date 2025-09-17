Now open: St. Johns Town Center expands fashion options with European retailer ‘Mango’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The European clothing brand Mango opened the doors on its first Jacksonville location this month, bringing more retail fashion options to the St. Johns Town Center.

The store, located next to Xfinity and Maggiano’s, opened in early September. The brick-and-mortar location offers Mediterranean-inspired clothing for both men and women, calling back to its founding roots. Mango began operations in Barcelona in 1984.

“Mango expands the center’s range of international options, offering a fresh perspective for shoppers looking to elevate their style,” said Carrie Hanlon, director of marketing and business development at the St. Johns Town Center. “Mango’s presence reflects the growing demand for brands that deliver both design and value.”

Mango fashion retailer Barcelona-founded fashion retailer Mango opened its doors in the St. Johns Town Center for the first time in September 2025. (Mango)

The new location is part of the brand’s ongoing expansion plan for the United States. The first U.S. store opened in New York City in 2022. By the end of 2025, it hopes to add 20 new stores, bringing the country’s total to around 65.

