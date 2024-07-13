Number of guns found at TSA checkpoints down in Florida

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The overall number of guns discovered in travelers’ carry-on luggage in Florida is down in the first half of 2024 compared to the same time period in 2023.

According to a news release, 382 firearms were found in Florida during the first six months of 2024. That compares to the 396 found in 2023.

At JIA, 2,066,524 bags were screened in the first half of 2024; 27 guns were found.

In 2023, 1,938,645 bags were screened in the same time frame; 36 guns were found.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

So far this year, the most guns were found at MCO in Orlando. There were 70 guns found as a result of screening 14,930,657 bags.

In the U.S., 3,269 guns in total have been found after 443,144,868 bags.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.