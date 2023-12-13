Oakleaf Junior Highschool lockdown lifted: Student in custody, firearm found on campus

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County District Schools Police Department issued a community alert around 2:20 p.m. on Wed., Dec. 13.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

A code red lockdown was issued for Oakleaf Junior High School after school administrators were made aware of a student on campus with a firearm.

Police have said that the student has been detained and the administration and school resource officer are investigating the incident. They also said that there is no threat to students or staff.

As of 3:25 p.m., the lockdown was lifted from a code red to a code green. Normal dismissal will take place.

“Through the investigation, the Clay County District Schools Police Department has the student of interest in custody as a firearm has been discovered on campus today,” Clay County District Schools Police said in a social media statement. “We will continue to have zero tolerance for this behavior and charges are pending.”

The department encourages the community if you see something, to say something.

“Today is an example of how our students worked together in doing just that,” the department said. “I want to commend our students, staff, and faculty for following our safety procedures and protocols today.”

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.