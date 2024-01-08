Ocala mall shooting suspect arrested

Jacksonville, Fl — The Ocala Police Department announced early Monday it has arrested the suspected gunman after a deadly shooting at the Paddock Mall. Officials said Albert Shell Jr. is in police custody after weeks of searching for him.

The shooting happened on Dec. 23, just two days before Christmas, as shoppers were inside of the mall.

Shell is accused of shooting and killing 40-year-old Davis Barron and shooting another bystander in the leg. Police said they worked with the United States Marshals Service to make the arrest.