Officer Jingles helps the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office with Wanted Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — It’s time for Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Wanted Wednesday.

This time, JSO has a little bit of help. “Though we don’t all get to work directly with Santa, Officer Jingles does! He has a list of Unsolved Crimes to go through and a box of coal for each one of them,” said JSO in a news release.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Click here to visit JSO’s unsolved crimes page to learn more. If you have any information that can assist or recognize any of these individuals call Crime Stoppers at 866-845-TIPS.

You may also remain anonymous and be eligible for a reward of up to $3,000.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.