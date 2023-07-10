Old Middleburg Road redesign

Jacksonville, Fla. — Old Middleburg Road is getting a makeover, and the City of Jacksonville is inviting you to see the plans before construction begins.

It’s hosting a public information meeting on the redesign on Monday at 5:30 pm at the Argyle Branch Library.

The plan is to widen Old Middleburg Road from two lanes to four lanes, install a new multi-use path, a sidewalk, new signals and signs, and replace a bridge.

The meeting will allow people who live and work in the area to see the plans and ask questions.

If you can’t come to the meeting and wish to submit questions or comments, you can do so by mail or email.

Send them to:

Jason Hall, PE, Project

Manager, England Thims & Miller, Inc., 14775 Old St. Augustine Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32258 or email Jason Hall at 18076-omr@etminc.com.

MEETING INFORMATION:

Date: Monday, July 10, 2023

Time: 5:30 PM to 7:30 PM

Place: Argyle Branch Library

7973 Old Middleburg Road South

Jacksonville, FL 32222

