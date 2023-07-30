One Clay Transportation Department gears up for new school year with rigorous bus training

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — In anticipation of the upcoming school year, the dedicated team at One Clay Transportation Department has been hard at work, ensuring a smooth and safe start for students. Bus drivers and monitors have undergone extensive training, honing their skills through various transportation scenarios, including emergency evacuation protocols.

With the first day of school just around the corner on August 10th, the Transportation Team has successfully filled all routes, assuring parents and students that they are well-prepared to commence the academic year.

If any bus driver or monitor goes the extra mile during this school year, parents and students are encouraged to show their appreciation through the “shoutout” form HERE.

The department values feedback and believes that recognizing exceptional service helps foster a positive and supportive community.

The department aims to foster a culture of appreciation and gratitude among the students and their families, as well as the transportation staff who work tirelessly to ensure a safe journey to and from school each day.

As the community gears up for the start of the new school year, the One Clay Transportation Department stands united, dedicated to providing an excellent transportation experience for all students, fostering a positive and secure environment as they embark on their educational journeys.

