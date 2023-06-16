One dead, one critical in Thursday night crash on Blanding Blvd.

Jacksonville, Fl — One person died and a second person sustained critical injuries in a Thursday night crash on Blanding Boulevard just north of 103rd Street.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office says it happened in the VyStar Credit Union parking lot around 10:15 pm.

An SUV headed south on Blanding left the roadway for unknown reasons. It struck a bus stop bench then toppled a wooden power pole before coming to rest on its side.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Power was out for some JEA customers in the area for a period of time. This marks the 80th traffic fatality in Duval County this year, according to JSO.



