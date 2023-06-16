One passenger dead after car striking bus stop, then wooden powerpole

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a blue SUV was driving southbound on in 4900 Blanding Boulevard when it left the roadway.

The car struck a bus stop then came to a final rest hitting a wooden power pole. The car landed on its side.

One occupant was transported to a local hospital and is in critical condition, the second occupant was pronounced deceased at the scene by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department.

No other vehicles were involved.

This marks the 80th traffic fatality in Duval county this year.

