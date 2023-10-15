One person dead in North Jacksonville, cause of death unknown JFRD reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department has confirmed with Action News Jax that one person is dead in a Turtle Creek neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly occurred near Magic Cove Ln and Poydras Ln W.

Details surrounding the circumstances of the person’s death remain unclear at this time. Local authorities are actively investigating the situation.

Action News Jax has dispatched a team to the scene to gather more information and provide updates as the situation develops.

In response to the incident, police have blocked off Poydras Lane, and motorists are strongly advised to steer clear of the affected area to allow the authorities to carry out their investigation.

