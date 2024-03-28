‘Failed to yield the right-of-way:’ Motorcyclist dead in St. Augustine after crashing into SUV

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Action News Jax has learned in a newly released report what caused a motorcyclist to crash in St. Johns County.

The crash happened just before 10 this morning in St. Augustine. In a released report by the Florida Highway Patrol, the motorcycle was attempting to turn left from US-1 onto Nix Boat Yard Road when a driver of an SUV failed to yield the right-of-way.

The motorcycle collided with the right rear side of the SUV. FHP confirmed that the rider died at the scene.

The Florida Highway Patrol also confirmed that all northbound lanes on US-1 were closed at the time of the crash.

According to the Florida Crash Dashboard, there have been at least 33 deadly crashes involving a motorcycle in the state.

