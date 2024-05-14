One shot after an argument with man riding bicycle in Woodstock area, JSO reports

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office reported a shooting in the Woodstock area following an argument with a man on a bicycle, which resulted in one man being shot.

A shooting incident occurred earlier today in the vicinity of 1000 Huron Street, prompting a swift response from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office (JSO). According to JSO, at around 11:00 a.m., officers rushed to the scene of 1000 Huron Street following reports of a person shot.

When arriving at the scene, officers located an adult male in his 40s who sustained a gunshot wound to the upper chest. The victim was promptly transported to a nearby medical facility where he is currently reported to be in stable condition. Fortunately, his injuries are deemed non-life-threatening.

Preliminary investigations by law enforcement revealed that the victim was walking along the sidewalk when a male suspect, riding a bicycle, attempted to pass him. A verbal argument between the two people escalated when the suspect fired a handgun, hitting the victim.

The suspect, described only as a male, fled the scene following the shooting. No further details about the suspect have been provided by authorities at this time.

JSO’s Crime Scene Unit Detectives processed the area for evidence, while Violent Crimes Detectives canvassed the area for witnesses and sought out any available video surveillance footage.

The investigation into the incident is ongoing, with law enforcement urging anyone with pertinent information to come forward. Individuals can reach out to the Sheriff’s office at 904-630-0500, submit tips online via JSOCRIMETIPS@JAXSHERIFF.ORG, or contact the Crime Stoppers hotline at 866-845-TIPS.

