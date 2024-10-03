Operation Barnabas sending trucks full of supplies to hurricane victims in Southeast Georgia

Douglas, Ga. — A Jacksonville organization that’s known for lending a helping hand to homeless veterans is now leading that same hand to families affected by Hurricane Helene in Southeast Georgia.

Nonprofit Organization Operation Barnabas is loading up U-Haul trucks with 8 tons of water, food, diapers, chainsaws, and other essential items to help families in Douglas, Georgia that were affected by the hurricane.

The organization is based in Jacksonville and specializes in helping homeless veterans.

Chairman of operation Barnabas Wanye Steptoe is from Georgia. He said the devastation he saw caused him along with the founder of the organization John Green to use all of their resources to offer help.

“It hit hard to me. We prayed about it. We are going to go back with everything we have to help those people out. I had one lady holding my hand saying can you spend an extra five minutes here,” Steptoe said.

The group have two crews that will help with the mission. It will consist of veterans and football players from Jacksonville Athletic Academy led by former NFL footballer Nolan Carroll.

“Hopefully by us doing things by Operation Barnabas, it gets other people to understand there’s people out there that want to help,” Carroll said.

“So, we’re all coming together and we’re going to help these people out. Like I said I would want someone to do the same for me. Douglas Georgia we’re coming for you and we’re going to help you,” Steptoe said.

Steptoe said they will be heading to southeast Georgia Friday Morning. He said they are planning to be out there as long as they need to.

If you would like to know how you can help, just visit their website https://operationbarnabas.com/

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: Twin babies who died alongside their mother in Georgia are youngest-known Hurricane Helene victims





Read: Hurricane Helene: Death toll passes 200





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.