Operation Ghost Busters: Local police recognized for catching child sex extortionist

Members of the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office were recently recognized by the U.S. Secret Service for their efforts that helped to get a child sex predator off the streets.

Among those recognized were SJCSO Sergeant Gene Tolbert and Corporal Cheyenne Kroul.

Gene Tolbert and Cheyenne Kroul Gene Tolbert and Cheyenne Kroul pictured with Jacksonville Sheriff T.K. Waters

In June 2022, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office assisted the United States Secret Service Cyber Crime Task Force as they were investigating the victimization of multiple children.

A man initially unknown to police was believed to be extorting a young girl, claiming to have obtained nude photographs of her and threatening to release them.

Previous story: Jacksonville police: Man accused of extorting nude photos, sex acts from young females

Investigations revealed that he had met at least one young girl in person and coerced her into sex acts to keep her photos from becoming public.

The operation was called “Ghost Busters,” due to the suspect signing each of his messages to victims with the name “Ghost.”

He was later identified as Jose Manuel Pinto Florez, who was 61-years-old at the time.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office and the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office spoke with the suspect, who believed them to be a minor. When he went to meet the decoy in August, Jacksonville police arrested him and booked him into the Duval County Jail.

His home in Northwest St. Johns County was also raided by deputies.

Pinto Florez was charged with multiple counts, including sexual battery, traveling to meet a minor for sex, extortion and soliciting a child through a computer and sentenced to 18 years in prison.

“The partnership between SJSO, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, and the U.S. Secret Service North Florida Cyber Crime Task Force ensures our commitment to protecting children,” said SJSO in a statement.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.