Orange Park Eagle Scout builds benches for his community

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Gavin, an Eagle Scout from Clay County, completed his Leadership Service Project over the weekend.

Gavin built beautiful picnic tables that will be enjoyed by visitors to Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point for many years.

An Eagle Scout’s Leadership Project must be a significant contribution to benefit the community, as well as present a challenge for the scout.

Thank you Gavin for your hard work and dedication to our community!” Said the Town of Orange County in a Facebook post.

Rob Bradley Conservation Park at Nelson Point

