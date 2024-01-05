Orange Park Fire Department quickly respond to garage fire, prevents fire from spreading

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Today, the Orange Park Fire Department quickly arrived and extinguished a garage fire in the area of Plainfield and Smith street.

Their quick response kept the fire from spreading to the house itself.

Thankfully, no injuries were reported at this scene.

“As always your firefighters are committed to your safety and protecting the community. We are always here for our citizens,’ said OPFD in a news release.

