Orange Park Fire Department rescues blind pup after falling into storm drain

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Firefighters rescued a lovable little pup after accidentally falling inside a storm drain Monday afternoon.

The dog was described as being blind and fell into the drain due to its small size.

The Orange Park Fire Rescue did not waste any time and went inside the drain to save the pup, going inside the storm drain to pull it out.

Fortunately, the dog was quickly rescued and remained safe and unharmed.

According to reports, the owner expressed joy and gratitude for the prompt actions taken.

The Fire Department stated in a Facebook post “We are always here for our residents. Outstanding job A shift.”

