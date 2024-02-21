Orange Park gets new website

CLAY COUNTY, Fla — Orange Park celebrated their 145th birthday with a brand new website.

The address is the same, www.TownOfOrangePark.com, but they did a complete design overhaul.

“We hope you’ll find it easier to use and significantly more mobile-friendly,” said the Town of Orange Park in a news release.

There are also new websites for Orange Park’s three major events:

www.OPFallFestival.com

www.OrangeParkMarket.com

www.OPKidsFest.com.

