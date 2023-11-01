Orange Park Mall embraces the holiday spirit with a list of festivities

ORANGE PARK, Fla — Orange Park Mall is ready for the holiday season with a packed roster of holiday activities for friends and families.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Randy Bowman, General Manager at Orange Park Mall, stated, “The holiday season is a significant time for our community to come together, cherish our loved ones, and express gratitude. We take pride in offering events and activities that foster togetherness, igniting the holiday spirit, all while supporting our local small businesses.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

The festive happenings at Orange Park Mall include:

Santa’s Grand Entrance:

Orange Park Mall is gearing up to welcome Santa on Saturday, November 18th, starting at 11 a.m. Families are encouraged to don their holiday pajamas and assist Santa’s Elves in locating Santa to awaken him for the festive season. The day’s activities feature Reindeer Pony Rides from Pinto Farms, a delightful hot cocoa station, meet-and-greet with Elsa, Anna, and Kristoff, face painting, and more.

A Small Business Saturday Extravaganza:

This event underscores the mall’s commitment to nurturing the growth of small businesses. Join us on Saturday, November 25 from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. for live music, cocktails, and a chance to win prizes. Additionally, for every $10 spent at one of our small businesses on that day, you’ll earn an entry into a drawing for a $250 gift card to your preferred Orange Park small business.

KIDX Club Cookies and Claus:

In the midst of all the holiday fun, it’s crucial to keep young minds expanding too. Kids aged four to ten can discover the diverse cultures and traditions celebrated around the world during the KIDX Club® holiday events. On Saturday, December 9 at 11 a.m., Mrs. Claus will guide children in decorating their own cookies from Great American Cookies, and Books-A-Million will regale them with stories about holiday traditions from other cultures.

Sensitive Santa:

For children on the autism spectrum and those with sensory sensitivities, a visit with Santa can often be overwhelming. Sensitive Santa® provides a magical experience hosted before the town center opens. Santa has received specialized training and adapts to each child’s unique needs with guidance from parents and caregivers. Sensitive Santa will take place on Sunday, December 3 and Sunday, December 10 from 10 a.m. to 12 noon, featuring crafts with Mrs. Claus, a cereal bar, and a special gift from Santa. Advance registration is required.

Paws & Claus:

Orange Park Mall ensures that our furry companions get everything on their holiday wish list this year. Dog and cat owners are invited to mingle and capture cherished photos of their pets with Santa at Paws & Claus, held on Monday evenings from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., commencing November 20th.

Holiday Gift Guides:

If you need assistance picking the perfect gifts for your loved ones, Orange Park Mall will share gift guides for wellness enthusiasts, beauty aficionados, and even self-indulgence seekers. Gain inspiration and shop from the comfort of your home from December 1 to 24 by following Orange Park Mall on Instagram.

Heartfelt Holiday Messages:

Join us in spreading holiday cheer by crafting holiday cards to send to deployed soldiers. The card station will be set up near Santa’s Outpost, next to JCPenney. All cards will be dispatched to deployed men and women of the United States Military, courtesy of St. Michael’s Soldiers. For more details about the holiday celebrations at Orange Park Mall, stay connected on social media and visit OrangeParkMall.com.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.