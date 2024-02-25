Orange Park Mall to host festive Easter events for Jacksonville community March 8-30

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Orange Park Mall is gearing up to usher in the Easter season with an exciting lineup of festive events designed to bring joy to the Jacksonville community.

From beloved traditions like Photos with the Easter Bunny to innovative experiences such as Besties and Bunny, the mall is preparing to offer a diverse range of activities for guests of all ages.

Kicking off on Friday, March 8th, and continuing through March 30th, the Easter Bunny will be making a special appearance at Orange Park Mall, ready to spread Easter cheer and capture memorable moments with visitors.

Families can join in the springtime fun with the Cute as a Bunny Hop event on Saturday, March 16th, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Featuring a joyful dance party with favorite costume characters Belle and Spiderman, as well as Easter egg hunts and themed crafts, this free event promises entertainment for children and families alike.

Inclusivity is a key focus of the mall’s Easter celebrations, with the Sensitive Bunny® event taking place on Sunday, March 17th, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Designed for individuals with sensory sensitivities, this special event offers a quieter environment to meet and greet the Easter Bunny, with support from the Center for Autism and Related Disabilities (CARD) and furry friends from the Clay Humane Society CARE Team.

Pet owners are also invited to join in the festivities with Besties and Bunny, held on Monday evenings from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m.

During this unique experience, the Easter Bunny will be available for pet-friendly photo opportunities, providing a fun way for guests to celebrate the holiday with their furry companions.

Randy Bowman, General Manager at Orange Park Mall, expressed excitement for the upcoming Easter festivities, stating, “We are thrilled to offer a vibrant array of events that bring our community together and infuse Orange Park Mall with the spirit of the season. Our commitment to providing engaging experiences for families remains steadfast, and we look forward to welcoming guests to celebrate spring with us.”

As a reminder, Orange Park Mall will be closed on Easter Sunday, March 31, 2024. Guests are encouraged to check restaurant and theater hours, as they may vary.

For additional information and event details, visit OrangeParkMall.com.

