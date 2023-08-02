Orange Park Officer awarded medal after saving student’s life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Officer Scott Chalker of the Orange Park Police Department has been awarded the Life Saving Medal for his actions while assigned as the SRO at Orange Park Junior High last school year.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

OPPD states that a student began choking on his food in the cafeteria. The student rushed toward Chalker for help. Without hesitation, Officer Chalker began the Heimlich maneuver and was able to dislodge the piece of food and save the student’s life.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.